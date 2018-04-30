The 2017 wildfires raging through the North, Cariboo, and Central Interior regions left several burned out areas, only to smoulder deep into the ground.

As the season continues to switch into Spring, communities affected by the unprecedented events of last summer are being warned of “overwintering” fires.

This means, considering the significant snowfall of this past winter in all these regions, any fire leaving dormant burns could potentially re-ignite as hot spots due to the warmer weather.

“When we had wildfires burning as hot as we did in the 2017 season, given the drought that we were experiencing, that fire can burn deep into the ground and then actually smolder all winter long even if it doesn’t show any physical activity above the ground,” explains Fire Information Officer Claire Allen.

Overwintering blazes, if they emerge from warm and dry conditions, would only be contained to the original perimeter of the smouldering area.

Once the crisis ended in September, Allen adds these fires essentially hide in plain sight, becoming undetected to the BC Wildfire Service.

“It’s unlikely that these fires will emerge close to communities, however, if you see any overwintering fires emerging from within the biggest fire perimeters, they should call to BC Wildfire Service immediately.”

She says common signs include smoke, smouldering ground, or an open flame.

The BC Wildfire Service has already been monitoring affected areas since the Fall, and any residents who see wildfire activity is asked to call toll-free at 1 (800) 663-5555, or text *5555 on a mobile device.