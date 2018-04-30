Prince George Fire Fighters finished off their weekend by responding to another structure fire.

The incident occurred just before 6PM last night at the 3600 block of 15th Avenue when crews found smoke coming from the back of the Husky Gas Station.

The building was evacuated after a small fire was spotted in one of the back rooms.

Crews quickly put out the flames and checked for any hot spots afterward.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.