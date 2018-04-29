Recent flooding in parts of British Columbia has ICBC urging drivers to be cautious around affected areas.

The company says to prepare you should make copies of important documents, park on higher ground, and have an emergency kit readily available.

One extra tip is noted by spokesperson Joanna Linsangan about how to protect yourself before something were to happen.

“It could save you a lot of grief in the future if you just take the time right now to review your insurance policy and to see if you’re protected for flood damage.”

For those driving in affected areas, ICBC recommends planning an alternate route, not starting your vehicle if you think there is water damage and, if that is the case, be prepared to leave it until the water recedes.