The annual Day of Mourning commemorates workers who have been seriously injured or killed as a result of their job.

Workers, families and employers gather to remember those who have been seriously injured or died as a result of their job by taking part in ceremonies across B.C.

Barry Nakahara, Manager of Prevention Field service, says asbestos remains the number one cause of workplace deaths.

“We see more disease deaths related to work each year than we see traumatic fatalities. If you look at the traumatic fatalities that happen on the job, the number one cause is motor vehicle accidents.”

In B.C., 87 disease deaths took place primarily as a result to asbestos exposure years ago, while 71 were from traumatic injuries. In Fraser-fort-George there were two work related deaths in 2017.

Cyberbullying in the workplace was also addressed by Don Iwasko, North central labour council, and how it’s important for everyone to spread awareness about the importance of working in a safe environment.

“Every year the ceremony tends to grow,” added Iwasko. “It brings awareness to that many more people, and to that many more people more networking takes place. We all have friends and co-workers who are taking part in what is happening down here today and that’s how networking happens.”

The Canadian Labour Congress created and held the first National Day of Mourning ceremony on April 28, 1984, making Canada the first country to formally commemorate workers killed in the workplace.