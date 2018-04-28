Rehearsal for Cirque Du Soleil's 'Crystal' at CN Centre in Prince George | Jeff Slack, My Nechako Valley Now

Four shows remain for Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal in Prince George.

Tomorrow is the last day to see the on Ice Experience before they pack up and head to the next city. Brining with them a bunch of equipment.

“Everything you see comes with us,” says Publicists Juli Desmarais. “It travels in 17 semi-trucks. It’s our own set and our own rigging equipment.”

They also have to account for the entire cast and crew of the show before heading out.

“We have 89 people total, including 40 artist. We have rotation within the cast. We do have understudies for artist, so, we do have a backup Crystal and back up refection.”

The only days off for the crew is Monday and Tuesday before heading to the next stop, which will be Spokane, Washington May 2nd.