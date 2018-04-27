Vanderhoof residents can give back to the community and environment by collecting garbage at the 9th annual Community Pitch-In Clean-up.

Starting at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) the public can meet at Riverside Park, grab a bag, choose a route and start collecting.

“Depending on the weather, we usually have 100 [people come out] and I think one of our highest years we had just over 200. It all depends on if people feel like showing up and hope for the best,” says Coordinator Trinda Elwert.

“It’s nice if everyone comes and lends a hand for an hour or two, a lot of hands make light work,” added Elwert. It doesn’t take very long to see a noticeable difference in the community by the end of Saturday afternoon with all of the garbage along the streets and parkways picked up, so, it really all helps.”

The Pitch-In Clean-Up runs for two hours then breaks at noon for a barbecue.