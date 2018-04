The BC Government hired 20 new conservation officers to begin employment this fall.

The announcement was made on Thursday in Victoria.

Upon the completion of training, officers will be dispatched throughout the north including:

Bella Coola

Chetwynd

Mackenzie

Prince George

The hiring will provide a necessary boost to conservation officer numbers in BC with the total number now coming in at over 160.

New resources will also be added to locations with the highest degree of need.