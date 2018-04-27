It will be sunglasses and shorts weather for the Prince George area this weekend as Mr. Golden Sun sticks around.

We can expect temperatures to remain right where they’ve been these past few days.

“The temperatures will be dropping down a bit but the freezing levels are lowering, we’re looking at seasonal highs among the norm heading into the weekend – I guess the important things is that it will stay dry,” says Gregg Walters, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

The lengthy dry spell should spill over well into next week giving people lots of time to break out the shorts and sandals.

“The forecast right now has conditions staying pretty dry right into Wednesday, not only through the weekend but also into mid-week. It looks pretty good and we can see temperatures rebounding a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Thanks to the recent weather pattern, the Central Interior will be the BC hot spot.

“It’s going to be a good thing for the region as that is the warmest part of the province that is going to be seeing the best weather right through the weekend. In the south, we have a ridge weakening looking at a lot of rain showers for the weekend.”

Today’s expected daily high is 22 degrees Celsius.

For Saturday and Sunday, it will be a tad cooler with predicted highs of 19 and 14 degrees.