Recreational cannabis is set to become legal on July 1st, and the province has introduced a draft legislation called the Cannabis Distribution Act (CDA).

According to Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, the CDA will give provincial authority to all sales, based on safety concerns and protecting children.

He says for those wanting to set up shops in places like Vanderhoof, there’s still numerous steps they need to take before becoming fully operational.

“They’re all going to have to get permission from the local government. So all stores, whether they are public or private must go through that channel, then after that, they are able to get the provincial license. Stores may very well be different in terms of size, depending on where they’re located and the size of their own community.”

.@mikefarnworthbc: "Feeling confident this is the right legislation to be put in place for non-medical cannabis; you think you've identified everything, but there will be things unanticipated & this is the reality" | #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 26, 2018

The legislation is a collaboration of all local governments and Indigenous groups, adding their involvement is crucial now for more than ever.

“We’ve made it perfectly clear, right from the get-go of this whole process, that we view that local government is very much a partner in this because they’re the ones that you’re having to deal with it. I’m confident the approach we taken his one that works with local government, and it’s something that I think the people would say it was the right direction to go.”

.@mikefarnworthbc: "Existing dispensaries will have opportunity to apply for a license, but that doesn't guarantee them anything; bottom line … if you want to operate in BC, you need approvement of local gov't, pass background check" | #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 26, 2018

Farnworth explains training will be provided for all local RCMP detachments to better detect drug-impaired driving.

The CDA is also to ensure non-medical cannabis stays out of the hands of criminals, which also states if you have a history with police, you will not be authorized to sell

For a link to the full legislation proposal, you can click here.