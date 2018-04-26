The blast of spring weather in Prince George has led to some outdoor burning precautions from the local fire centre.

The public is being reminded to remain patient as the rapid snow melt continues.

“We’re encouraging the public to exercise all caution with any outdoor burning, a lot of the areas are now snow free along with areas that aren’t snow-free that are almost there so we’re just reminding the public before they do any open burning that they’re taking all precautions,” says Amanda Reynolds, PG Fire Information Officer.

However, Prince George is under a Dust Advisory for the third consecutive day leading to a ban on all open burning for the moment.

“I can’t speculate on how long the dust stipulations will be put on the city but anyone conducting any open burns in the future will want to check the venting conditions before lighting any fires, so if the conditions are poor or fair then category two and three open burning is restricted.”

With the snowy winter out of the way, which included a record-setting February, the snowpack levels are helping the condition of the grass in 2018.

Reynolds says they don’t normally put too much stock when it comes to the white stuff.

“You know, the snowpack levels usually tell us whether or not we are going to have an early fire season or a late one but they are not a good indicator on how the upcoming season will be, more relevant indicators are precipitation levels and drying patterns as we move into the summer.”

She is hoping the June rains will mitigate any risks heading into the warmer season.

With the extended sunshine in the forecast, people are reminded to not burn during windy conditions, making sure your fire is extinguished before leaving and not to leave a fire unattended.