Prince George RCMP have arrested and charged a man in possession of a loaded rifle and controlled substance.

Prince George resident Clayton Angus Middlemiss, 29, fled from police back on April 12th, at a high rate of speed when officers attempted to pull him over on Carney street.

In the interest of public safety, officers didn’t pursue the vehicle.

On Tuesday, the same officer recognized the vehicle near 20th Avenue and Victoria street. Multiple crews converged on the car and were able to apprehend the driver.

Upon investigation, he was found to be prohibited from driving in Canada and had a fixed hunting blade close to the drivers seat.

Officers also found a loaded SKS rifle covered by a jacket in the back seat with two over capacity magazine, along with a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Middlemiss has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Knowingly Possess a Firearm without a Licence

Knowingly Possess a Prohibited Device without a Licence (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

Possession of a Prohibited Device without a Licence (2 counts)

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace (4 counts)

Transport a Firearm Contrary to Regulations

Driving While Prohibited (2 counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Breach of Probation

He has also been charged with five other offences dating back to an incident that occurred November 21st, 2017, where a vehicle was driving in a dangerous manner:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Driving While Prohibited (2 counts) – Criminal Code

Driving While Prohibited – Motor Vehicle Act

Breach of Probation

If you have any information about firearm related offences or a person who is driving prohibited, you are being asked to contact the local detachment, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.