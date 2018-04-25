Rehearsal for Cirque Du Soleil's 'Crystal' at CN Centre in Prince George | Jeff Slack, My Nechako Valley Now

Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal A Breakthrough Ice Experience has arrived in Prince George and the team is gearing up for tonight’s opening performance .

This is the second time the acrobatics show has made its way to the northern capital, but the company will be on ice for the first time in its 33-year history.

Madeline Stammen, Figure Skater and main character Crystals Reflection, says they have put a lot of effort into training for this event.

“We started training for the show way back in last year in June. We had a three to four month rehearsal period and have now been touring since October, but when we opened in October the training didn’t stop.”

“I get adrenaline every single show,” added Stammen. “I call it super juice and I feel it an hour before and it just runs through the veins, at least for me.”

The opportunity to join Cirque stemmed through a Facebook post Stemmen saw on her feed.

“Cirque put out a casting call that was circulating around the skating world on Facebook. It went viral and everybody was really excited Cirque was making an ice show because they had never done that before.”

Stemmen says she didn’t put her name in at first until her friends encouraged her to do so and ended up getting a main role in the performance.

Crystal starts tonight in the CN Centre at 730 and will run until Sunday.