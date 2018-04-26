Prince George residents and commuters with certain chronic conditions are still being encouraged to stay indoors by Northern Health.

This comes as the current dust advisory, issued on Tuesday morning, enters a third consecutive day in the City by BC’s Ministry of Environment.

Meteorologists explain despite a significant drop in the air index, they believe it’s still too early to lift the notice due to high concentrations of dust particles along busy roads and near industrial parks.

In the last 24 hours, the scale has put levels at less than a click below the normal level of 50 micrograms-per-cubic-metre.

Infants, seniors, those with diabetes, and with lung or heart disease are advised once again to avoid outdoor strenuous activity until the advisory is over.

For more information, you can click here.