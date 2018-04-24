Fort St. James council will review recommendations to its recreational cannabis bylaw.

Members are going to consider looking at forming a select committee to engage with a cross section of the community to provide recommendations for development of appropriated local regulations.

On April 12th, Mayor Rob MacDougall was forced to close the public session after a disruptive resident refused to leave the district council meeting.

Council will start tomorrow(Wednesday) night at 7pm.

A full council agenda can be found here.