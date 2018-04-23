A former Prince George mayor of three years is pursuing a nomination for a Federal Conservative riding in the Lower Mainland.

Shari Green, who served three years as mayor of the Northern capital, is seeking a nomination for the MP position in South Surrey-White Rock, previously occupied by Dianne Watts.

Watts left her parliament seat in 2017 to run for the BC Liberal Party leader position, which was eventually won by Andrew Wilkinson, and Green says working with her has opened her eyes to see the needs of local voters.

“Early on, when I was the mayor of Prince George and she [Watts] was the mayor of Surrey, we had a lot of crime challenges, and I sought out advice from her around what Surrey was doing. We works very closely together on that and developed a friendship which we still maintain today.”

Green was elected Prince George mayor in 2011, succeeded by current Mayor Lyn Hall in 2014, when she opted out to run for the riding of Cariboo-Prince George in the 2015 federal election, which was won by current MP Todd Doherty.

While she is born and raised here, Green hopes to finally breakthrough and represent her second home in the 2019 race.

“Although we do miss Prince George and our many, many friends that we’ve met over the years, we’ve certainly made a lot of new friends in the South Surrey community. I’ve involved in some work here; I do some consulting around community development, I’ve become a rotarian, and I also volunteer with a local non-profit society.”

The South Surrey-White Rock riding is currently taken by Liberal Gordon Hogg.

In a recent Facebook post, Green says she “will be sending a message to Mr. Trudeau. We are coming to take our seat back.”