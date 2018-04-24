Better than expected quarterly earnings reports are, once again, giving life to the markets. This morning Wall Street is expected to benefit as tech stock shares are gaining with a recent report of $9.5 billion in profits for Google owner Alphabet. Netflix and Apple are both still feeding investor appetites for tech stocks with their recent earnings reports.

Tim Hortons and Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International also reported better than expected earnings last quarter. However, Tim Hortons by itself saw a slight dip in business by .003.

On Bay Street experts say the TSX is looking at another positive start as oil prices continue to grow worldwide. Crude prices are edging higher this morning with Western Texas Intermediate up to 69.07 a barrel and Brent Crude climbing to 74.21. Analysts say the slump in US crude supply and concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are fueling the growth.

The Loonie is steady at 77.85 cents US.