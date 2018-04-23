The third annual Big Gala hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince George (BBBSPG) turned out to be a smashing success.

The now yearly fundraiser tied in a mix of old and new ideas together.

“We raised over $22,000 and it was a really good event for us as we featured some new fundraisers with our new cigar raffle and our donation wall and brought back some old favorites with the live and silent auction,” says Darby Brand, Community Development Manager.

She adds they couldn’t have been more thrilled with the number of people who came out despite a plethora of other entertainment options available including the Prince George Spruce Kings playoff game against the Powell River Kings.

“We had so many community members that bought tickets and decided to go and spend their evening with us, which was really, really special and so the fact they came out to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters and our mentoring programs really mean the world to us.”

BBBSPG are already making plans for the fourth installment of the fundraiser.