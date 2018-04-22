A new smartphone app could help British Columbians save lives when a cardiac arrest happens in a public area.

PulsePoint connects users to the BC Emergency Health Services emergency dispatch system. When 9-1-1 is alerted of a cardiac arrest in a public setting, dispatchers can send the location to people with the app within short walking distance so they can assist with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until paramedics arrive.

Every 13 min, someone across Canada suffers from a cardiac arrest. Thank you to PS Ravi Kahlon and PS Jennifer Rice for hosting this important event today highlighting the importance of bystander CPR and AED use. @pulsepoint #CPRsaveslives pic.twitter.com/npkzxDBdK4 — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) April 19, 2018

“Rollout of this application province-wide is an excellent example of our health care professionals innovating to improve care for British Columbians,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

“Research has shown that receiving CPR quickly after a sudden cardiac arrest doubles chances of survival. Bystanders using PulsePoint and CPR, along with BCEHS staff, can now have an even greater impact on saving lives.”

In 2017, BCEHS paramedics responded to 7,101 cardiac arrest events; bystanders performed CPR in approximately 25% of these cases.

BC is the first to have a province-wide program for this public notification service.