A $27-million project by the British Columbia government is aimed at building a comprehensive and science-based approach to protect and preserve the 54 caribou herd in the province.

Now, the government wants your opinion on the program.

The provincial caribou recovery program will happen over three years, as the number of woodland caribou in BC has dropped from 40,000 in the early 1900s to less than 19,000 today. This recovery program will be designed to restore the animal, which is considered threatened under the federal Species At Risk Act, to a sustainable population.

“We have started the work on caribou recovery, but more needs to be done,” said Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson in a statement.

“The provincial caribou recovery program will consider ways to reduce threats to caribou, while balancing the needs of all British Columbians, including Indigenous communities, industry, recreation enthusiasts and the public.”

All feedback gathered will help to inform the provincial caribou recovery program and will be shared with the public in spring 2019.

Your input, as well as that of Indigenous communities, is wanted prior to the June 15th, 2018, deadline. Feedback can be submitted here.