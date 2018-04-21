The College of New Caledonia has passed a balanced budget that includes the third year of financial growth with an increase of more than 5 million for the 2018/2019 academic year.

CNC President Henry Reiser says the increase is due largely to the success of their International Student program and will allow them to hire more staff.

“We’re hiring 20.68 full-time equivalent faculty members to address the demand for programming and we are increasing our operational staff by 9.89 FTE’s and our administrative staff by 5.43 FTE’s. What we’re talking about are things like two additional advisors, three new access or tutor instructors.”

Reiser says they will also hire a career and co-op counsellor to help students with work experiences and also some career counselling as they finish their credentials.



With files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now