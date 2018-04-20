Emergency Response Team (ERT) called to help Prince George Mounties with drug bust on Range Road | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The Prince George and the North District RCMP detachments executed a search warrant on the 2700 block of Range Road on Thursday evening.

The investigation focused on drug trafficking and police found a man and a woman inside a residence and were later arrested.

.@PG_RCMP, @pgfirefighters clearing an incident on Range Road near Costco; SWAT truck, nearly 10 police vehicles, & a helicopter were among equipment at the scene | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/IQBtSgfw6c — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 20, 2018

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

Methamphetamine and two sawed-off rifles were found during the raid and one of the bedrooms caught fire, but was quickly extinguished by the Emergency Response Team.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.