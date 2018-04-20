The Moose Hide Campaign, which takes a stand against violence towards women and children has seen another school jump on board.

Fraser Lake Elementary and Secondary School is joining the cause and will feature the 10-Men Project next Tuesday.

It will be great to see this initiative come back home according to organizer Cheryl Parsons.

“The Moose Hide Campaign was born on this territory and Paul Lacerte is my brother and he and his daughter Raven began when they were hunting on this territory and having a discussion about how do we address this issue.”

This Indigenous-led national campaign, which encourages men to stand up and take a stand against this topic and to promote gender equality.

“It is something that is national, particularly in BC has there has been a lot on the island so I really encouraged Paul to bring this back home to the north as this came from our area and that it should be launched here so I really convinced him to have the 10 men in our region.”

Parsons adds 10% of the student population at Fraser Lake wears Moose Hide on a daily basis and a lot of the young males asked to step up and take a stand on this issue.

A community Feast will also be held at the school and will begin at sundown.