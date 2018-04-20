Well, the saying April Showers bring May flowers will ring true this weekend in Vanderhoof.

Having an umbrella on hand might come in handy to at least begin the weekend according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Cindy Yu.

“The periods of rain in our are forecast are for tonight and tomorrow morning, we can get upwards of five millimeters tonight (Friday) and another two to four on Saturday.”

The rain will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to be five or six degrees above seasonal next week.

Daily highs could reach between plus 13 and 19 degrees Celsius with sunshine in the forecast most of next week.

“By Monday, we should see our highs start to reach around 13 degrees but as we get to Tuesday or Wednesday we could reach the mid to high teens, we have to keep an eye on our Wednesday temperature to see if that works out.”

Yu says the seasonal is taking place slowly but surely.

“The weather pattern is trying to change into a warmer one, what will happen towards the end of April and early May is still hard to say but I think once we reach mid-May and onwards there is a chance we can see some warmer than normal temperatures.”

The Sunny skies could begin as early as Sunday with a predicted high of plus nine.