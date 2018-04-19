Photo Courtesy of the Village of Fraser Lake

The goal of this project is to provide safe transportation and to include Nechako Valley seniors in our everyday activities.

That’s according to a BC government, stating Fraser Lake as one of the eight Northern communities receiving funding to begin its ‘Walk and Roll’ project.

In the amount of $7,184, the new vehicle will provide seniors and their care-givers in the rural community avenues for social interaction, learning, and physical activities, with monthly scheduled trips.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says, in a statement, inclusion is vital between everyone when creating community awareness.

“Seniors spent their lives building our communities. When we make communities age-friendly, we make them more accessible for everyone.”

The project is part of a $587,000 province-wide funding for 2018 age-friendly grants.

The other seven communities include Prince George, Quesnel, Smithers, Kitimat, Stewart, Fort St. John, and Wells.