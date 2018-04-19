The goal of this project is to provide safe transportation and to include Nechako Valley seniors in our everyday activities.

That’s according to a BC government, stating Fraser Lake as one of the eight Northern communities receiving funding to begin its ‘Walk and Roll’ project.

In the amount of $7,184, the new vehicle will provide seniors and their care-givers in the rural community avenues for social interaction, learning, and physical activities, with monthly scheduled trips.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says, in a statement, inclusion is vital between everyone when creating community awareness.

“Seniors spent their lives building our communities. When we make communities age-friendly, we make them more accessible for everyone.”

The project is part of a $587,000 province-wide funding for 2018 age-friendly grants.

The other seven communities include Prince George, Quesnel, Smithers, Kitimat, Stewart, Fort St. John, and Wells.