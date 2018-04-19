The University of Northern BC (UNBC) has once again been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

This is the seventh straight year the school has been named to the list from the editors of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers competition.

“The ethos of sustainability permeates our campuses as our passionate faculty, students and staff collaborate every day to discover green solutions and explore environmentally friendly opportunities,” said UNBC President Dr. Daniel Weeks in a statement.

“This recognition from the Canada’s Greenest Employers competition is a point of pride for the entire UNBC community.”

UNBC is being recognized for:

Green University Planning Committee, a multi-stakeholder committee which includes members of the University’s senior leadership, faculty members, students, staff and campus groups. The committee meets regularly with the goals of engendering a culture of sustainability at the University, improving UNBC’s national and international reputation for excellence in teaching and research in sustainability and making UNBC’s campuses more environmentally, socially and economically sustainable;

UNBC fosters employee- and student-led opportunities to launch new sustainability projects on campus through the Green Fund. Supported by parking revenues, the fund provides grants to pilot green activities and research projects;

Electric car charging stations at the Prince George campus;

Discounted parking rates for employees who carpool;

A campus-wide composting program; and

The award-winning bioenergy plant and the wood pellet plant heat most of the buildings at the Prince George campus, reducing UNBC’s reliance on natural gas.

Green is our colour, sustainability is our aim;

We're all together, stewardship is in our name.

UNBC is the only employer in Northern BC that earned the honour and is one of eight universities on the list.

The award recognizes 70 Canadian employers based on criteria that includes having unique environmental initiatives or programs employers have developed, how successful employers have been in reducing their own environmental footprint, if their employees have been involved and contribute to programs, and whether their environmental initiatives have become linked to the employer’s public identity to attract more people.

UNBC was also named as one of BC’s Top Employers by Mediacorp earlier this year.