The Prince George Air Improvement Roundtable will host the 2nd North Central BC Clean Air Forum in June as part of Clean Air Week.

The forum will bring together air quality managers, policymakers, and community members from small- and medium-sized communities to the PG Civic and Conference Centre. They will meet with researchers, health professionals, educators, and representatives from the industrial, commercial, transportation, and public sectors.

“Community Tools for Change” is the theme, focusing on ways communities can address their air quality issues. It will also provide context for applying policies, education, or technological tools and lessons learned in other jurisdictions.

“This forum will provide an opportunity for meaningful discussion around air quality issues unique to small and mid-sized communities in BC, and to explore different ways to address emerging air quality challenges,” said Executive Director of PGAIR Terry Robert, in a statement.

The forum will run June 4th and 5th.