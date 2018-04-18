New Hazelton RCMP is warning the public that Lane Steven Peepchuck is at large.

Peepchuck is wanted for Forcible Confinement, Assault with a weapon, Robbery, Uttering threats, and three Counts of Breach of an Undertaking.

On April 9th, Police carried out a search warrant at Peepchucks home after he was a man of interest in a forcible confinement matter.

Officials then found Peepchuck had stolen the victim’s vehicle which is described as a 2013 Honda Accord with the license plate FK1-70B.

Police say Peepchuck is a frequent traveler to Prince George and Surrey and is described as:

First Nations

6’0″

221 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

He is possibly armed and considered dangerous. Members of the public are asked to not approach Peepchuck.

If he is spotted, contact your local detachment or Crime-Stoppers.