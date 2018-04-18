New Hazelton RCMP is warning the public that Lane Steven Peepchuck is at large.
Peepchuck is wanted for Forcible Confinement, Assault with a weapon, Robbery, Uttering threats, and three Counts of Breach of an Undertaking.
On April 9th, Police carried out a search warrant at Peepchucks home after he was a man of interest in a forcible confinement matter.
Officials then found Peepchuck had stolen the victim’s vehicle which is described as a 2013 Honda Accord with the license plate FK1-70B.
Police say Peepchuck is a frequent traveler to Prince George and Surrey and is described as:
- First Nations
- 6’0″
- 221 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
He is possibly armed and considered dangerous. Members of the public are asked to not approach Peepchuck.
If he is spotted, contact your local detachment or Crime-Stoppers.