New Hazelton RCMP is warning the public that Lane Steven Peepchuck is at large.

Peepchuck is wanted for Forcible Confinement, Assault with a weapon, Robbery, Uttering threats, and three Counts of Breach of an Undertaking.

On April 9th, Police carried out a search warrant at Peepchucks home after he was a man of interest in a forcible confinement matter.

Photo Courtesy: New Hazelton RCMP
Not the exact photo of the vehicle but is fairly similar

Officials then found Peepchuck had stolen the victim’s vehicle which is described as a 2013 Honda Accord with the license plate FK1-70B.

Police say Peepchuck is a frequent traveler to Prince George and Surrey and is described as:

  • First Nations
  • 6’0″
  • 221 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

He is possibly armed and considered dangerous. Members of the public are asked to not approach Peepchuck.

If he is spotted, contact your local detachment or Crime-Stoppers.