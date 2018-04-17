Prince George Spruce Kings & Wenatchee Wild gather at centre ice in memory for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

It’s been more than a week since the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan, an incident still leaving many Canadians in shock.

Funerals have started to take place for the 16 victims, including a celebration of life today for four of them at Rogers Place in Edmonton, in which family and friends will soon start the next stage of grieving in finding ways of how to move forward with their daily lives.

Prince George social worker Brent Goerz suffered a loss himself nearly three years ago when his son died in a motor vehicle accident.

He believes it takes more than a community to recover from any kind of traumatic experience.

“Grief is so personal, and when we look at responding to crisis, as a crisis response support worker, there are no wrong responses. Usually, if you talk to 10 counsellors about responding to a traumatic event, you’re going to get 10 different responses. The event is abnormal, therefore your reaction is totally normal because whatever you’re doing, given the trauma you’re exposed to, make sense.”

Though not a lot of local residents have come to Goerz for counselling, he says it’s never a good idea to hide emotions.

“It’s just about maintaining, surviving, and creating a village of support because the worst thing that can happen is a person bottles up. Anything that’s creating movement, you facilitate that. So if the person needs to scream or swear, you just go ahead and let them because they ultimately need to do whatever they need to do.”

First responders have also participated in vigils and memorials in the 11 days since the fatal incident between the Humboldt bus and a transport truck, including some taking to the ice at Game One of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) Finals in Nipawin.

Goerz also wears the hat of a counsellor for emergency personnel in Prince George, helping them get through stressful times after answering a difficult situation.

He explains the mental magnitude can leave crew members in waves of emotions from responding to the call, to the events that follow.

“I know there are First Responders who are struggling, but that being said, there’s lots of responders who, I suspect, feel really good because of the public’s affirmation, and the real challenge is when you just hear the negativity given the intensity of the situation.”

He praises the City’s health care employees and other social workers like him who’ve come together in past code oranges.

Goerz encourages anyone struggling with the Humboldt crash, other similar life experiences, or any trauma-related feelings to simply talk to loved ones, someone you trust, or those who you feel most comfortable opening up to.

Local residents are also recommended to see a counsellor if your mental health doesn’t improve six weeks after an incident, which, according to Goerz, is the basis for diagnosing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).