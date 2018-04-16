BC’s Recycling Council (RCBC) says its provincial app for smartphones is being used in the Prince George area more so than in any other region.

The ‘Recyclepedia’ app is used as a source for locating depots, with the 10 nearest sites showing up on a device when a resident plugs in a search.

More than 350 searches are used through ‘Recyclepedia’ within the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG) out of 35,000 each year.

RCBC Information Sevices Manager Harvinder Aujala says the 24/7 resource is even being used in rural communities between Prince George and Valemount.

“So, if it’s Saturday afternoon and you’ve got an old paint can in your trunk that you’re looking to recycle, you can just pull it up on the app, find local Depot information, and it’ll even list what else they take as well. It’s meant to make it super simple for everybody.”

She says RCBC was first introduced to technology in the 1990s and is hoping to continue to expand its services based on the overwhelming response in the North.

“A lot of people have access to smartphones these days, so it’s been really easy. There haven’t really been any issues, and if anything, people just want more information because sometimes we’ll get a call and they’ll want to recycle a certain item but it’s not on the app.”

Aujala explains searches range in a variety of recyclable items, including electronics, lights, and even refrigerators.

The data is being revealed as the RCBC officially launchs its National Recyclepedia application today.

For more information, you can click here.