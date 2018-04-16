The initial push to bring the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier to Prince George has passed the hog line.

The City of Prince George set a goal to sell 2,020 ticket deposits by the end of Sunday.

A nice draw to the button smashed those figures as 2,332 deposits have been bought up to this point.

“We’re just delighted that so many people have responded so enthusiastically across the north of BC as we try and bring the Brier to Prince George,” says Glen Mikkelsen, CN Centre Manager.

It’s pretty safe to say the general public executed the double-take out to perfection as the interest for this national showcase has reached a fever pitch.

“The people we are talking to are just so enthusiastic people who just understand that this would be a great event for Prince George to host and bring the nation to our community and people of all ages and all stripes of life are wanting to make this happen.”

However, the local organizing committee still has a few hurdles to climb before a bid of any sort gets accepted.

“It’s a very competitive process and we know right now we’re up against three other cities in Canada who want to host the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier and the greater number we can show in terms of our deposits that will certainly benefit us in the process of submitting our proposal.”

Residents can still purchase their $20.20 deposits by going to www.ticketsnorth.ca

Prince George’s Brier Bid must be submitted to Curling Canada by June 30th.