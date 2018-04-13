Spring is in the air for Vanderhoof thanks to the warmer temperatures gracing the region.

That trend is expected to carry over into the weekend with predicted daily highs of plus eight and nine degrees.

However, we’ll still be in a freeze-thaw pattern during evening and early morning hours says Environment Canada Meteorologist Cindy Yu.

“Temperatures anywhere from zero to minus three, minus four you can always see the potential for the risk of frost and in the next couple of days where we will not see a lot of cloud cover in place, the nighttime will be clear and on the dry side leaving the chance for frost.”

A mix of sun and cloud with the possibility of some rain mixed in is what’s being predicted between Friday and Sunday with highs expected between plus eight and nine degrees.

“The cold air has moved out of our region and heading into the weekend, we’ll see nothing but more spring-like temperatures and with the upper trough in place we can expect the possibility of a few showers this afternoon with gusty winds and highs will still be two or three degrees below seasonal.”

“There is lots of cold air from aloft and is hanging from the central and northern interior of BC and we are calling for a chance of showers even with the mix of sun and cloud for Saturday and even though the forecast is calling for sunshine on Sunday don’t be surprised if we see some showers due to the unsettled conditions.”

Next week, Vanderhoof could get as warm as 12 or 13 degrees Celsius.