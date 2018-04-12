A Fort St. James resident refused to leave Wednesday night’s district council meeting.

As a result, Mayor Rob MacDougall was forced to close the public session that would have gone through the final reading of a recreational cannabis bylaw prohibiting the sale of the drug.

“I have asked Council members to consider appointing a select committee to investigate how to proceed with recreational cannabis regulation, so we’ll discuss that at the next Council meeting,” said Mayor MacDougall.

This incident comes after months of discussion surrounding the topic, it does not affect the use of medical marijuana.

Fort St. James council has forcibly moved the final reading to its next meeting on April 25th.