The story about one of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims donating his organs has created an outpouring of supporters following in the same footsteps.

Defenceman Logan Boulet helped save six lives by signing his donor card, and since his passing, more than 2,800 people in BC have registered.

Leanne Appleton, Provincial Executive Director, says the support has been overwhelming.

“On Monday, we had an increase of up to 363 British Columbians register their decision on our registry. Typically on the we would see 50 to 60 on a weekend.”

“We don’t have the amount of people who have donated in Northern BC because this has been quite the increase in a sort amount of time. Over the last couple of years though, the Prince George community has been very supportive. Each year, roughly, 2,000 people who live in PG have registered.”

Appleton added, if you want to register to be a donor, make sure you talk with your family and let them know what your wishes are.

You can register by going to BC Transplant.