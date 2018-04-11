Global markets took a bit of a dive today after the U.S. President tweeted Russia should “get ready” for incoming missiles after Russia vowed to shoot down anything fired at Syria.

On the other hand the tensions bolstered oil prices, as a conflict in the Middle East would affect production. Gold was up as well as investors sought a safe harbour.

On Bay Street it was a flat day as those gains in energy and gold offset losses in financials. The TSX finished at 15,257, losing just four points. In New York the Dow Jones closed down 218 points to 24,189.

Six companies have signed a deal with Quebec’s liquor board to supply it with marijuana after legalization. Hydropothecary, Canopy Growth and Aphria all announced today they’ve inked an agreement.

Quebec is creating a cannabis board to look after recreational marijuana sales. MedReleaf, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray Canada are the other three companies that have signed on.

And at press time the loonie continued its recent run of strength, it’s up close to a quarter of a cent to 79.52 cents U.S., oil is up $1.26 to $66.77 U.S. per barrel, and gold is up $8.30 to $1354.20 an ounce.