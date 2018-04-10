Prince George Cougars set up banner for fans to sign in honour of Humboldt bus crash victims | Kev Cotter, My PG Now

The Prince George Cougars are showing support for those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

A banner has been set up at the CN Centre for fans to write messages of encouragement for families of the 15 victims, as well as the hockey club and the City of Humboldt.

The banner is open for signing until 9PM today and Wednesday, with a team and community photo session scheduled for Thursday at 6PM.

“This is where hockey is a very tight-knit family,” says Andy Beesley, Cougars Vice-President of Business.

“We really have some feelings about this that are easy to understand how awful it must be, but also it’s really important for us to show that we support each other here, and that we kind of got our arms around each other so to speak.”

The Cougars are planning a gathering to show support for the Hirsche family & community of Humboldt. DETAILS: https://t.co/haHhvzBGJl#WHL #cityofPG #Humbolt pic.twitter.com/v7Hx4FGJkg — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) April 9, 2018

He explains the sign will then be shipped off to the Saskatchewan community, hoping to bring some light to a dark time for local residents.

“One of the things that happens with these tragedies is that, for the first few days, everybody’s alive with ideas to offer support, but down the road, these people really need support and we’re well aware of that, and we’re definitely in it for the long term.”

The Cats are also asking fans to sign a second banner in memory of former Captain Brock Hirsche, who lost his battle with testicular cancer over the weekend.

The banner will be sent to the Hirsche family.