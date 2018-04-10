A Fort St. James man, wanted on two outstanding warrants, was arrested on sunday after police received a tip of drug trafficking.

Fraser Lake RCMP took James Douglass Thompson into custody at a home in the neighbouring community of Fort Fraser.

The arrest has since been turned into a drug trafficking investigation as police found evidence leading them to believe Thompson may have been involved.

A search warrant was issued on the property and Thompson has since been released, but is scheduled to appear in court this Thursday, facing a charge of trafficking a controlled substance.

The case is on-going, and anyone with more information is asked to call the local detachment, the North District RCMP at (250) 561-3166, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.