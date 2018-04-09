Snowpack measurements, as of April 1st, 2018, in British Columbia have been released.

Vanderhoof is in the Nechako basin, which is seeing a slightly higher amount than normal for this time of the year. Hydrologist Jonathan Boyd explains.

“The current Snow Water Index is 103% of normal and that’s similar to last year where it was 106% of normal, and in 2012 it was actually 165% of normal so much higher there.”

This number, however, may not be completely accurate says Boyd. There are three representative stations in the region that collect data which can cause numbers to be off.

“Some of the lower elevation sites that are only measured in March and April are actually showing very high snow packs,” Boyd says.

“So the likelihood of the Nechako at 103% is probably under-representing the entire average right now.”

This month is considered the key survey of the year when assessing snowpack impact. It looks at the impact on seasonal water supply and flood risk and the transition from snow accumulation to snowmelt is generally in mid-to-late April.

The survey shows BC as a whole is at 127% of normal, which is an eight percent increase from March.

The full Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin is available here.