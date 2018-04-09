Kinder Morgan Canada has suspended its Trans-Mountain Pipeline Expansion project for the foreseeable future.

According to the company, the $7.4 billion plan, which is set to run from Alberta and into BC, has been put on hold due to a lack of progress in conversations between provincial and federal governments.

Nechako Lakes MLA and Forests Critic John Rustad believes the province needs to invest in projects like these to move forward economically.

“British Columbia depends greatly on attracting foreign and national investment, and bringing confidence from those investors to be able to bring dollars into the province is an important part of what makes our economy.”

He says the NDP are taking a reckless move, and could potentially start another trade feud with neighbouring Alberta.

The decision moving forward will also have strong implications on Northern BC residents.

“Investor confidence has been shaken by the actions of this government. That it will be the immediate fallout, I think, for us across the North and who knows, of course, what other actions may come from Ottawa or Alberta as this dispute carries on.”

He believes the Liberals’ recommendations with the project were in the best interest of Northerners as well as the entire province, including preservation of the surrounding environment.

Premier John Horgan, in response, has stated the provincial government will always do what is in the best interest for BC in growing economy, while protecting its natural beauty.