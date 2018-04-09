Several Prince George residents, hockey fans , & hockey players stand in silence to honour Humboldt bus crash victims | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Emotions were high and feelings were sombre Sunday night at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).

Dozens of Prince George residents participated in a nation-wide vigil, recognizing the 15 lives lost in the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash in Saskatchewan on Friday.

.@CityofPG residents & life-long hockey fans gather outside RMCA for candlelight vigil for the 15 @HumboldtBroncos bus crash victims; members of @SpruceKings also attending tonight’s event | #CityOfPG #PrayersForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/rXX4ib5GkY — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 9, 2018

Flowers, signs, and candles were placed by the front door of the RMCA, along with several green and gold balloons.

Organizer Yvonne Shuman says understands the travel Northern BC hockey players have to endure when heading out for road games and is still reeling from this tragedy.

“I am just heartbroken for all the loss, all the tragedy, I saw that Humboldt was doing a candlelight vigil and I just thought that as a hockey community it would be nice to show our support.”

“It’s really sad, it could have been any kids that we know and we support our Spruce Kings and they are just young kids with their whole life ahead of them. It’s just really sad and I couldn’t imagine losing a child.”

Spruce Kings players Kyle Johnson (Captain), Brady Bjork, and Sam Anzai also came to grieve with local hockey fans, laying down candles and even saying some words of their own.

Johnson adds a lot of the players had connections to the deceased.

“I know we had players that had friends of the players that were on the bus and the connections has close ties and helping those guys and helping the victims is the best we can do.”

If you wish to make a donation to the Humboldt Broncos organization, you can find a link to GoFundMe at the top of this page.