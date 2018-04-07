The Nipawin RCMP confirmed 14 people have died, 15 others hurt, and at least three others are in critical condition after a collision between the SJHL Humboldt Broncos bus and a transport truck.

Its been confirmed head coach of the Broncos Darcy Haugen is among the dead.

Mike Hawes, GM for the Spruce Kings is devastated by the news and had known Haugen.

“There were times this year him and I talked on a couple of potential trades. So, I knew Darcy fairly well and I had some lengthy conversations with him several times over the past couple of seasons.

“This hits close to home. The worlds small, but the hockey world is even smaller. It is absolutely devastating news, and such a tragic incident. Right away your thoughts go out to the families and those affected. As a team up here in the north that spends so much time on a bus, it’s certainly something you do think about.”

Hawes says he’s going to have meetings with the Spruce King players today, and support anyone who may be affected by this incident.

RCMP say the driver of the transport truck was uninjured and detained by before being released.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks when the accident occurred.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help victims and their families. So far, the page has raised over $1.2 million