Communities effected by last summers devastating wildfires are being given a helping hand from the BC government.

The Forest Enhancement Society of BC is giving $134 million to 71 projects that will help re-grow and improve habitat for wildlife.

“700,000 hectares in the Cariboo gone,” says Premier John Horgan. “So, we are putting $99 million into re-forestation, which is critically important to the revitalization and recovery in the Cariboo.”

The Cariboo funding also includes $65 million for the forest carbon initiative, which is apart of the provinces commitment to climate action.

Other regions in the province receiving funding include:

$4.47 million to the Thompson-Okanagan

$5 million to the South Coast

nearly $3.4 million to the West Coast

nearly $1.7 million to the Skeena

nearly $1.5 million to the Omineca

$803,050 to the Northeast

$2.1 million to Kootenay-Boundary

The government wants 30 per cent of the work to involve, or be led by, First Nations and their partners.