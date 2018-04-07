The College of New Caledonia will try and collect 100 flip-flops to donate to kids in India.

This initiative started two years ago when CNC instructors were assessing whether they should send students to the country for practicum.

While there, Nurse and Instructor Crystal Lawrence says she noticed a lot of children walking around barefoot.

“From that we decided this would be a good fundraiser. Last year we our goal was 100, but we ended up bringing 200 over.”

Once students collect the flip-flops they will fly to India to donate them and start their five- week practicum, Something student Shian Remanemte is excited for.

“I think this will be an awesome experience. Comparing it to the healthcare system here and just being able to see how they do things around there, along with getting experience in a private healthcare system

The deadline to collect flip-flops is April 20th.