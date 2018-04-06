Luke Strimbold did not return to his hometown for this first court appearance since being charged with 24 counts of sexual assault in March.

A peace judge has now scheduled the former Burns Lake mayor to meet in a Smithers courtroom on May 15th.

The decision was made by phone in the village’s Provincial Court this morning, without any debate, with all parties claiming a lack of preparedness for the trial.

Both the prosecution and defence, also appearing by teleconference, made their cases for the move, mentioning other factors including a lengthy reading of the charges, involvement of several witnesses and testimonies, as well as more public interest in a bigger market.

Strimbold was arrested and released from RCMP custody in early February on several conditions, including a ban from public areas where people under 18 years old are nearby.

The allegations he faces go as far back as 2016 and identities of the victims are under a publication ban.

The 28-year-old was first elected Burns Lake mayor in 2011, the youngest person in BC and the second youngest in Canada to win the position at the age of 21.

He abruptly left in September 2016 and also resigned from the BC Liberal Party Executive after details of his allegations were released.

RCMP are still asking potential victims to come forward by calling their local detachment, or Crime-Stoppers.