It’s pretty safe to say a delayed spring is on the horizon for Prince George.

The northern capital saw its fair share of rain and snow during March causing havoc on our roads and highways.

It was colder and wetter than normal as well according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Cindy Yu.

“Our average temperature for Prince George is minus three-point-one but the normal average should be just above zero, we also received 50.5 millimetres of precipitation and the normal should be around 29.7.”

Heading into the weekend, daily temperatures will be between minus one and plus four degrees.

However, the long overdue dose of spring is finally on its way says Yu.

“The temperature is warming up on Sunday we should see afternoon highs of around plus four and up to plus ten on Monday and that should be our normal high for this time of year.”

It’s been an awkward beginning for the spring season in 2018 thanks to a couple of dumps of snow recently.

Prince George is accustomed to the late-season snow even though the vast majority of the general just wants the long winter to be over with.

“One thing I always say is don’t be surprised about the colder than normal weather this time of year because looking at climate stats it is possible for us to have snow as late as May. For example, back on May 5th, 1968, we actually received ten centimeters of snow at the airport.

The current freeze-thaw cycle has wreaked havoc on our roads and highways with several accidents being reported on Highways 16 and 97.