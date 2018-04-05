An event was held at the College of New Caledonia Wednesday to help students de-stress with final projects and exams right around the corner.

Comfort food, chalk drawings, and the Shave it for Another Day shave-a-thon to raise money for cancer research.

“I think it’s just important to take that time for self-care and give your brain a little bit of a break, especially if you’re studying a lot and pulling allnighters,” says CNC Wellness Coach Dana Hansen.

“You have to take the time to take care of yourself because everything else stems from that.”

With everything going on this time of year at schools, it’s easy to forget students face stresses outside of the learning environment. Hansen says days like this can go a long way in staying de-stressed outside of school too.

“Lots of [students] have families, they’re working, they’ve got other things going on in their lives, so different ways to manage those stresses are always going to be helpful.”

Eating and sleeping well, and putting time aside to do things you enjoy, are simple ways Hansen says you can de-stress.

.@cnc_bc_ca President Henry Reiser got in on the fun with a freshly shaved face 👀 #StressBusters #CityofPG pic.twitter.com/4vruMl8h1u — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 4, 2018

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My Nechako Valley Now