Bay Street is bouncing back from three days of losses. The TSX is up by 136 points to 15,301 and the Dow has gained 207 points pushing it to 24,471. This comes after US officials say they are negotiating with China instead of continuing with the trade tariff threats.

Amazon and Facebook both helped boost the markets as the tech companies shares started climbing again this morning between 1.5 and 4 per cent.

Bad news for Canadian business however as trade came with an export deficit of 2.7 billion in February, while imports surged higher by 1.9 per cent.

The Loonie is sliding slowly, down to 78.21 cents US.

Oil is gaining to 63.69 a barrel.