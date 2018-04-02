The Prince George branch of the Autism Society of BC estimates 1.5% of the City’s population and its surrounding area, or more than 1,000 people, is diagnosed with autism.

As today is World Autism Awareness Day, the society is encouraging everyone to open up about the disease and how it affects day-to-day life.

Northern Coordinator Corey Walker emphasizes people with autism are regular people too.

“We have support groups in the City as well. So we’re always looking for more programs as people express their needs. So basically they can come on by and we can provide different resources they need and let them know they’re not alone.”

He adds it’s important to have a centre for local kids and adults to share struggles and enjoy each other’s company.

“Some people with autism don’t have a welcoming space in their own community, so the fact we’re able to provide that space they’re seeking each day, it’s very soothing to them.”

The PG branch has opened up a new office on Victoria Street in an effort to expand on its services.

An official grand opening date is in the works for later this month.