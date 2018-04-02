It wasn’t quite a happy Easter for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation who are upset about the Carbon Tax hike in BC on Sunday.

The tax jumped up to $35 per ton, which is now the highest rate in Canada.

Prince George drivers will be feeling the pinch every time they fill up.

“It costs about five dollars and ninety-nine cents in carbon tax alone for the average family sedan, a Dodge Ram pickup truck cost more than ten dollars and you’ve got those super-duty diesel’s, which are seventeen dollars everytime you hit the gas station,” says Kris Sims, BC Director of Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

She believes the tax hike could also put a crimp in our delivery sector, as all necessities when need to live every single day get delivered from a truck.

“Most of those trucks have two cylinders and you’re already approaching one hundred dollars in carbon tax every time your filling up, so that’s really had a dampening effect on our behavior, on our economy, our ability to get our lives delivered.”

Sims is also of the opinion Premier John Horgan needs to take a long look in the mirror on how to fix this outstanding issue.

“He needs to cancel this carbon tax, he needs to roll it back and he and his NDP team need to figure out a way to eliminate the British Columbia carbon tax.”

“He did the right thing by reducing the carbon tax for LNG for liquefied natural gas, he did the right thing by encouraging LNG development here in BC, so we know that he gets energy, we know he gets natural resources but what he needs to also do is let the average British Columbian tell him that we are feeling the pinch at the pumps too.”

Gas prices across the north are anywhere between 115.9 in Prince George, 121.9 in Vanderhoof and are as high 128.9 in Smithers.

The CTS recently sent out a pair of petitions to lower gas and diesel, to sign the petition click here.

The other is to support the cancellation of the federal carbon tax – click here to sign the petition.