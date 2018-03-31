Members of the public will have a chance to engage with scientist and researchers at the monthly Exploration Place Adult Speaker Series.

On April 9th, Professor and Chair of the School of Health Sciences at UNBC, Dr. Shannon Wagner will take the stage.

Amanda Smedley, Deputy Director of the Exploration Place, says Wagner will be talking about occupational mental health.

“She’s going to be talking about occupations that include a significant risk of workplace trauma exposure, specifically things like emergency responders and how mental health relates to them in the workplace.”

The title of Wagners discussion is labelled Emergency Responders and Workplace Mental Health: Does Society Protect Its Protectors?.

The speakers series has been taking place just over a year now and has talked about a variety of topics, like the chemistry of love, the history of PG’s bad reputation, and how cancer works.

So far, its been well received by the public says Smedley.

“In December, we had a lecture on citizen science, which is when you take a research project and members of the community can engage in that research by helping collect the data. We had a couple who learned about citizen science and went home and did their own research and looked into a citizen project they could participate in.”

The series is free of charge to watch and starts April 9th at 7pm.