The Salvation Army will be coming to Vanderhoof to help tackle some objectives the community has brought forward.

Back in 2016, the District of Vanderhoof approached the organizations to help with certain needs.

“Some of the needs are centred around housing, addictions support in the area, recycling, the need for a thrift store, and on-going one on one support for people within the community,” explains Neil Wilkinson, Salvation Army Captain.

The organization will be working closely with the community to get the centre built.

“We are working with local contractors who are very mindful of the needs within their community and supporting the army very well, but they too have overhead to cover. So we are finding a healthy balance between making sure contractors overhead is covered and that the work the Salvation army is trying to do it completed.”

Renovations are set to begin in April in an old hardware store in the Four Rivers Co-op Mall.